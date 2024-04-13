F-Cats lose two on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-3) lost both seven-innings games of a doubleheader to the Somerset Patriots (4-4) on Saturday. The Patriots took the first 10-2, and the second 3-1 at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire had base runners in both the first and second against Somerset game one starter

New Hampshire had base runners in both the first and second against Somerset game one starter Bailey Dees, but failed to bring them in. The Patriots put up four in the third, three of which came on a homer. Somerset plated four more in the fifth; two singles and a walk ended starter Devereaux Harrison’s outing, then a sac fly and another three run homer off of reliever Trevor Clifton made it 8-0.

Garrett Spain jump started the Fisher Cat offense in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, his second in two days and third of the season. Somerset scored two in the next half inning. First baseman Rainer Nunez doubled in Devonte Brown for New Hampshire’s second run.

Game two was a pitcher’s duel; the only run through the first five innings was a shortstop Michael Turconi opposite-field single to score catcher Phil Clarke. Cats lefty Adam Macko tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five. Pats righty Trystan Vrieling went a frame further, and struck out six. The Patriots tied the game in the sixth, as Anthony Seigler singled in infielder Ben Cowles. Somerset went ahead for good in the top of the seventh, as catcher Agustín Ramirez hit home run number six. Cowles, the next batter, was plunked by a pitch, and right fielder JC Escarra drove him in to reach the final score.