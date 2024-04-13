April 19-28: Actors Cooperative to stage ‘wild and hilarious’ production of ‘The Trail to Oregon’

DERRY, NH – Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT), winner of two NHTA Awards and 17 Top Ten will stage, “The Trail To Oregon!” April 19-28 with six shows at the Derry Opera House. The play is an original by StarKid Productions, the innovative force behind viral hits such as “A Very Potter Musical” and “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier,” and they’ve knocked it out of the park again with this hilarious work.

“The Trail To Oregon” is a wild and hilarious journey through the trials and tribulations of the Oregon Trail, infused with Starkid’s signature humor, catchy tunes, and irreverent wit. This musical comedy promises to delight audiences with its unique blend of historical parody and modern sensibility, along with the incredible acting, singing, and dancing that ACT brings to all of their work.

Following the success of their previous productions, ACT is poised to once again captivate audiences with their unparalleled storytelling and electrifying performances. “The Trail To Oregon” features a cast of talented performers who bring to life a cast of characters as diverse and colorful as the American frontier itself.

“The Trail to Oregon! Is a fun reimagination of the classic video game live on stage with its catchy songs and audience participation, offering a unique experience,” says Director Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal. “The actors, while dealing with a lot of improv, are extremely funny in their own right while also playing off each other. With the improv and audience participation no two shows are ever the same and that’s why I would encourage anyone to come see the show and honestly, if you can see it more then once and see how each unique audience changes the show.”

With its infectious energy and clever humor, “The Trail To Oregon” promises to be a must-see theatrical event for fans of musical theater and comedy alike. ACT invites audiences to saddle up and embark on an unforgettable adventure when “The Trail To Oregon” opens April 19th at The Derry Opera House.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit kidscooptheatre.ludus.com. or follow Actors Cooperative Theatre on social media for updates and glimpses of this epic journey.