Dry conditions, winds fuel Rock Rimmon brush fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A brush fire at Rock Rimmon Monday spread quickly due to dry conditions and steady winds, burning about 8½ acres of woods.

Fire companies were dispatched at 1:46 p.m. for a report of fire at 264 Rimmon St., the backside of Rock Rimmon.

First arriving Engine 6 reported a large area burning a few hundred yards in the woods from the Kimball Street ball fields.

Additional companies were dispatched including both the department brush units and the off-road utility vehicle. Crews advanced multiple hose lines and water backpacks through acres of woodlands to cut off the fire’s direction of travel. Extensive overhaul and chasing hot spots continued into the early evening.

Dry conditions and steady winds contributed to flames spreading quickly throughout the wooded area. Although there were hiking trails throughout the area, crews had to deal with some thick underbrush sections to bring the fire under control.

Undetermined. Trails are heavily used by hikers and kids from the neighborhood, there was also evidence of homeless encampments in the immediate area.