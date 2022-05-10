Tuesday’s weather: Nice day, sunny and warm with a high of 67

A gradual warm-up is expected through the week, with record summer-like temperatures later in the week. On Friday we will break the record of 84 set in 2012 and on Saturday morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. On Saturday will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

The dry stretch will extend through most of the upcoming week. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the late week posing brush fire danger.