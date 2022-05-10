Tuesday’s weather: Nice day, sunny and warm with a high of 67

Tuesday’s Weather
Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week
5-Day Outlook May 10-May 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
High pressure will keep us dry with a warming trend this week. Thursday, Friday, and the start of the weekend we could hit 80 or higher.
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. East winds around 30 mph decrease to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.