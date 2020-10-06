Democrats urge Granite Staters to make voting plans

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the election day looming, the New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) held an event at City Hall on Tuesday reminding Granite Staters that voting is a quick and simple process.

NHDP spokesperson Holly Shulman said this year New Hampshire residents can request a ballot and vote immediately at their town or city clerk’s office, request an absentee ballot that must be sent in before 5 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3) or vote at their polling place on Election Day.

Regardless of any problems with voting that may occur in other states, Shulman is confident that New Hampshire’s long history of well-run elections will continue this fall in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think our elections have gone smoothly. Some have been pretty close and some have come down to a single vote, we’re pretty famous for that in this state, but we know every ballot is going to be counted,” she said. “Voters should have confidence in the system. We hear a lot about other states, but here voting is easy and it’s even easier this year.”

New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) echoed those sentiments.

“I think we have a really good process, and I think the provisions we made for this election cycle will allow people to vote in a safe manner and allow people to not have to make the choice between their safety and casting their vote,” she said.

Soucy, Shulman and New Hampshire State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) also encouraged all Granite Staters make a plan on which one of the three options they will use to vote. Even though time is running out, Wilhelm added that it is not too late to make that plan.

“It’s not too late to make a plan, in fact, it’s the perfect time to make a plan. Make it today, because the options available give something that will fit everyone’s schedule,” said Wilhelm, who voted in-person at City Hall on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional questions, regardless of party registration, can call the NHDP’s voter hotline at 603-GO-N-VOTE (603-466-8683) or find information at www.voteinnh.org