Deadline extended to April 19 for annual student journalism prize for excellence

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire’s preeminent high school journalism award is inviting submissions for The 2023 Brodsky Prize, established by a former editor of the Manchester Central High School newspaper to encourage innovation by a new generation of student journalists.

The $5,000 Brodsky Prize is open to all New Hampshire high school students, attending public, charter, or parochial schools. This year’s Prize is open to students using traditional print journalism and those producing news via electronic media, including broadcasting, podcasting, and blogging.

Judging criteria include a student’s journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky calls “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.” Interested students should submit examples of their work that are illustrative of the prize criteria, including links to electronic submissions, along with a completed application. Applications can be submitted to thebrodskyprize.org. The deadline has been extended to April 19, 2023.