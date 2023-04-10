Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 64

Weather Watch Video
Monday’s Weather
The feel of summer moving in at the end of the week with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and/or adequate swimming gear.
5-Day Outlook, April 10-April 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our above-normal temperatures should last into next week!!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.