Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 64

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, April 9, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Great day to be outside for spring cleanup with highs in the 60s. The dry weather will last for the week with a major warmup for the end of the week.

The feel of summer moving in at the end of the week with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and/or adequate swimming gear.

5-Day Outlook, April 10-April 14

Today: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 69 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 81 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 84 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our above-normal temperatures should last into next week!!

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts