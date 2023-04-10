Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 64

Weather Watch Video

Monday’s Weather

Great day to be outside for spring cleanup with highs in the 60s. The dry weather will last for the week with a major warmup for the end of the week.

The feel of summer moving in at the end of the week with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and/or adequate swimming gear. 5-Day Outlook, April 10-April 14 Today: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-20 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 69 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 81 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 84 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our above-normal temperatures should last into next week!!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.