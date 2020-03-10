Porch fire at at West Side residence due to careless smoking

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire crews responded to a residence on Notre Dame Ave. Tuesday for a porch fire, which was put out quickly by a neighbor with a garden hose.

At about 1:17 p.m. Manchester Fire Department responded to a multi-family residence for a building fire, situated within a densely populated West Side neighborhood. A second-floor tenant smelled smoke and found flames on the first-floor porch and called 911. Prior to the first arriving fire apparatus, the first-floor tenant grabbed a garden hose and extinguished the majority of the fire. Engine 6 overhauled the porch and extinguished the remaining fire.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental due to improperly-disposed smoking materials

The damage was estimated at $2,500.