COVID numbers drop sharply in Manchester schools

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Education, Government, School News 0
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Education, Government, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Jennifer Gillis on March 14, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In another sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally coming to a close, at Monday night’s Manchester Board of School Committee meeting, Manchester School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis announced that the Manchester School District is no longer in a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission.

Under standards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a community is considered to be at the “substantial uncontrolled community transition” or “Red” level when the average number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days is more than 100.

As of Monday, Gillis said there were 11 active cases within the Manchester School District, effectively taking the district out of the “red” level. In comparison, that number was at 446 on Jan. 13 according to the Manchester School District’s COVID data dashboard.

“It’s really exciting to see us moving in this direction, to everyone involved in our school community, I want to say thank you,” she said.

Gillis also told the board that HVAC upgrades and other ventilation measures designed to increase safety are underway and classes in the areas receiving the renovations have not been cancelled or postponed.

As of March 10, the Manchester Health Department reported the average new cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days figure as 148, although the actual number may be higher due to individuals who have not reported that they have COVID-19.1

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts