Cheat Sheet: Everything you need to know for the May 5 return of Manchester’s Taco Tour

MANCHESTER, NH – The return of the annual Taco Tour Manchester is upon us – organized this year by the Greater Manchester Chamber, thousands of “taco tourists” are expected to descend on the Queen City May 5 from 4-8 p.m.

There are more than 60 participating restaurants after a two-year hiatus and the Taco Tour Facebook event has reached more than 125,000 people. You know what that means: Get there early and eat fast.

There is no cost to attend Taco Tour Manchester – the strategy is to simply buy as many $3 tacos as you can, and then vote. The winner of the ‘Best Taco’ voting contest will receive a trophy designed by Manchester Makerspace and $1,000 to give to a charity of their choice.

Kicking off this year’s Taco Tour will be an “Inaugural Taco Ceremony” featuring Taco Tour Manchester’s first-ever Taco Tour Grand Marshal, The Roaming Foodie Joseph Calcavecchia, a food photographer, videographer, and TikTok/Instagram influencer (@the_roamingfoodie on TikTok and Instagram) who will eat the first ceremonial taco to get the fiesta started. That ceremony is planned for 3:45 p.m. at the Greater Manchester Chamber office, 54 Hanover St.

Voting will be live at TacoTourManchester.com/Vote until Friday, May 6 at 12 p.m.

Printed copies of the map will be available at Beeze Tees Located at 36 Hanover Street.