Cheat Sheet: Everything you need to know for the May 5 return of Manchester’s Taco Tour

⇒ Click here for a link to the Taco Tour map.

Mayor Joyce Craig gets her taco on and takes in the fiesta atmosphere at the OG Hippo de Mayo Taco Tour Challenge back in 2018.

MANCHESTER, NH – The return of the annual Taco Tour Manchester is upon us – organized this year by the Greater Manchester Chamber, thousands of “taco tourists” are expected to descend on the Queen City May 5 from 4-8 p.m.

There are more than 60 participating restaurants after a two-year hiatus and the Taco Tour Facebook event has reached more than 125,000 people. You know what that means: Get there early and eat fast.

There is no cost to attend Taco Tour Manchester – the strategy is to simply buy as many $3 tacos as you can, and then vote. The winner of the ‘Best Taco’ voting contest will receive a trophy designed by Manchester Makerspace and $1,000 to give to a charity of their choice.

Roaming Foodie Joey Calcavecchia will eat the ceremonial first official taco on May 5 at the return of the Taco Tour.

Kicking off this year’s Taco Tour will be an “Inaugural Taco Ceremony” featuring Taco Tour Manchester’s first-ever Taco Tour Grand Marshal, The Roaming Foodie Joseph Calcavecchia, a food photographer, videographer, and TikTok/Instagram influencer (@the_roamingfoodie on TikTok and Instagram) who will eat the first ceremonial taco to get the fiesta started. That ceremony is planned for 3:45 p.m. at the Greater Manchester Chamber office, 54 Hanover St.

Voting will be live at TacoTourManchester.com/Vote until Friday, May 6 at 12 p.m. 

 Printed copies of the map will be available at Beeze Tees Located at 36 Hanover Street.

