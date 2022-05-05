MPD Under the Radar: Man attacks South Willow Street woman with business cards

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

March 30, 9:17 p.m. – A man walked into a business on South Willow Street and started throwing business cards at a female employee.

The female employee was bleeding from her nose following the incident with the man.

Additional information was not provided. An investigation was opened into the incident.

March 31, 9:29 a.m. – On Lake Avenue, a woman called police after being harassed by a construction crew working in the building next to hers. The woman said that the harassment centered around parking, with the crew blocking off public parking spots without the apparent authority to do so. She also said that the construction crew threatened to tow her car.

The woman asked for an officer to talk to the construction crew. Additional information was not provided.

March 31, 9:30 a.m. – A man on Thornton Street called police from his shower, stating that he saw a woman entering his house to try and take his son. The man’s call to police lasted only a few seconds, as he hung up without notice.

Police arrived at the house and caught up with the woman and the man, the matter was resolved without incident.

Additional information was not provided.

March 31, 11:42 a.m. – A man on Manchester Street said another man stole his U-Haul key and cellphone and threatened to break his jaw if he said anything.

An investigation was opened into the incident. Additional information was not provided.

March 31, 12:06 p.m. – A woman was inside a business on Granite Street when she said she received a phone call from her step-sister, with the step-sister saying she was contacted by the woman’s sister. The woman’s step-sister had a restraining order against the woman’s sister. It is unclear why the step-sister did not contact police directly, officers let the woman know what the step-sister needed to do to file a report.

April 1, 2:21 a.m. – A woman on Massabesic Street called police after she believed her roommate was trying to steal her stuff and she was unable to enter their home due to a locked door.

The woman attempted to knock on the door to get the roommate to open the door without success.

Police were eventually able to make contact with the roommate, who they said was rambling. The roommate made a point to police that she had no weapons.

The matter was reclassified from a potential burglary attempt to a civil issue.