Celebrate Easter with Brookside: All welcome for Holy Week services

MANCHESTER, NH – Everyone is invited and welcome to celebrate Easter with Brookside Church. Join our in-person or virtual services to help us reflect and focus on Jesus before celebrating His resurrection on Easter Sunday, April 17.

“Join us for the sacred journey of Holy Week that begins this Palm Sunday, April 10 with a palm branch parade inside the Sanctuary,” said the Rev. Laura Biddle, minister of Brookside Church. “Friend or stranger, you belong in the crowd. We will present an original drama titled ‘Following Jesus in the Shadows’ on Maundy Thursday and triumphantly celebrate the joy of the resurrection of Jesus together on Easter Sunday!”

Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m.: Palm Sunday begins with joy, laughter, a little chaos, and palms that will be scattered around the sanctuary. We will be re-enacting the entrance into Jerusalem around Jesus who rides on a donkey. Children will join us at 10:00 a.m. in the Narthex to receive palms and musical instruments. As we boldly sing Hosannahs and parade around the church, we’ll follow Jesus into Jerusalem. Children will circle around the pews and then join Amber Nicole for Spiritual Art Class to make crosses from palms.

Maundy Thursday, Tenebrae Service, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.: The sanctuary will open at 7:00 pm for silent mediation and private prayer. The Tenebrae service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Holy Communion and an original play written by Rev. Laura titled “Following Jesus in the Shadows.” The evening will end in silence.

Easter Sunday Service, April 17 at 10 a.m.: The service will take place inside the church sanctuary for the first time in two years. The Nottingham Brass will join our Bell and Chancel Choirs to lead Easter music and hymns. Children are invited to join us in worship or join the Spiritual Art Class in painting hollowed-out eggs. All children will join us for the ritual of decorating the empty cross with colorful flowers. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow for children third grade and under.