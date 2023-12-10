Car and garage damaged in Sylvan Lane fire

Incident Type: Building Fire

Address: 113 Sylvan Lane

Dispatch: 5:58 p.m.

Under Control: 6:26 p.m.

Resources: E4, E5, E6, E11, T6, T1, R1, Car1, Squad1, ALS-4, K4

Description of Incident: At approximately 5:58 p.m. on Dec. 9 Manchester Fire crews were dispatched to 113 Sylvan Lane for a report of smoke coming from the basement. Engine 4 arrived on scene at approximately 6:03 p.m. and reported smoke coming from the residential home’s two-car under garage.

A line was stretched to the rear of the property and entry was gained by forcing entry through a glass, sliding door. The fire was extinguished in the garage area and the incident was brought under control at 6:26 p.m. The building sustained an estimated $15,000 worth of damage and an automobile was damaged as well.

After an investigation, the cause is undetermined and classified as unintentional.

There were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.