Santa & Mrs. Claus make special trip to City Hall for 2nd Annual Christmas tree lighting

WATCH: Singing around the Christmas tree to generate sufficient “Christmas cheer” to light things up at City Hall.

MANCHESTER, NH – Don’t underestimate the clout Erik Lesniak has when it comes to getting things done. As the city’s business liaison for the office of economic development, Lesniak pulled some serious holiday strings to secure a visit to downtown Manchester from the most sought-after celebrity this side of the New Hampshire Primary.

We’re talking about Santa, of course.

Just two weeks and some change short of Christmas Eve, Santa and his equally jolly bride made it to the city to rally the assembled crowd where together they generated the necessary “magic” of Christmas cheer by “singing loud for all to hear.”

It only took two songs – ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ – to power up the tree that will be the centerpiece of City Hall Plaza throughout the rest of the season.

The “tree,” by the way, was provided by New England Holiday Light Company through a sustainable process that includes assembly of branches culled from local sources, said Lesniak. The towering tree complemented the wreaths adorning City Hall and also the evergreen sprays adorning flower pots along Elm Street by local vendor Outdoor Pride Landscaping, and paid for through Central Business Service District funds.

Prior to the tree-lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus read some Christmas stories to kids at The Bookery, and afterward, lingered for photos before visiting several downtown businesses – particularly those operated by proprietors on the “nice” list, the Ink Link confirmed.

Judi Window of Diz’s Cafe appeared to be one of the lucky ones. Although when asked about her status for 2023, Santa answered with predictable impish ambiguity.

“I never disclose who’s on the ‘naughty and nice’ list,” he said with a wink and a smile.