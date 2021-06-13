Capra’s two home runs highlights New Hampshire’s strong offensive performance

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats leave Maine a series win, defeating the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday, 9-2.

As the number of runs would indicate, New Hampshire’s offense was clicking on all cylinders on Sunday, with seven of New Hampshire’s nine starting batters recording at least one hit. Samad Taylor and Vinny Capra each had two hits, with the pair combining for three home runs, including two from Capra.

Demi Orimoloye went 3-for-5 with a double and Austin Martin and Taylor also recorded doubles as well, with Chrs Bec grabbing three walks to add to the ‘Cats mastery of Portland’s pitching.

Taylor also had two stolen bases, putting him at 13 on the year.

New Hampshire’s pitching combined to allow 10 Portland hits, but limited the Sea Dogs to just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving ten men on base.

Portland avoided the shutout thanks to a Ronaldo Hernandez solo home run in the fourth and a Jeisson Rosario RBI single in the ninth.

Maximo Castillo (3-1) was the winner, giving up four hits and three walks over five innings of work.