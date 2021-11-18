Boy Scouts organization salutes Liz Hitchcock for strength in leadership

MANCHESTER, NH – For her passion and commitment to serving the community, last night Liz Hitchcock was honored with the 2021 Outstanding Women’s Leadership Award during a celebration at Derryfield Country Club.

The 6th Annual Women’s Leadership in Scouting event was organized by The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Hitchcock was recognized for her commitment to strengthening New Hampshire’s business climate, in particular within the start-up community, as well as her focus on expanding the city’s presence as an arts destination. She was also chosen as one who exudes the values of Scouting and applies them to her principles of leadership.

The Daniel Webster Council (DWC) created this event to highlight the role of women in the Scouting program. In New Hampshire, there are 1,500 women registered as Scout Leaders, and more than half of the youth participants in the Scouts’ “Venturing” leadership development program are young women.