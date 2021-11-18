Nov. 17: NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 928 positive results with 91 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, DHHS announced 928 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 16. Today’s results include 641 people who tested positive by PCR test and 287 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 151 new cases from Friday, November 12 (95 by PCR and 56 by antigen test) for a new total of 852; an additional 13 new cases from Saturday, November 13 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 929; and an additional 6 new cases from Monday, November 15 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 780. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,910 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred fifty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (202), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (178), Merrimack (123), Strafford (101), Grafton (71), Carroll (52), Cheshire (49), Sullivan (46), Belknap (45), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (91) and Nashua (76). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 317 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 148,718 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 17, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 148,718 Recovered 140,160 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,648 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,910 Current Hospitalizations 317

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.