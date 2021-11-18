Pappas issues statement on Gosar censure

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 223-207 to censure U.S. Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ-01), with Manchester’s representative in the House voting in favor of the measure.

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) joined all other Democrats as well as U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY-AL) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16) in voting to censure Gosar, only the 24th Representative in U.S. History to be censured and the first since 2010.

The censure came about after Gosar posted an anime video edited showing the murder of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) and assaulting President Joseph Biden.

“It is a disgrace to the very institution we serve in for a Member of Congress to threaten violence against one of their colleagues or our President. We were sent here to serve our constituents, and I still believe we ought to respect one another and strive to work together in that process. Congressman Gosar’s behavior is despicable, and it’s important we sent a bipartisan message today that this behavior will not be tolerated,” said Pappas.

As part of the vote, Gosard was removed from his assignments on the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.