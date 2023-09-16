Blue Knights give up Souhegan eight touchdowns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Blue Knights of Manchester West will have to wait another week to get on the scoreboard.

After a tough first week against the defending NHIAA Division II Champions, West did not fare much better against the second-best team in Division II, falling 53-0 against the Sabers of Souhegan.

Roughly halfway through the first quarter, junior Romy Jain connected with senior Cole Manning from seven yards out for the contest’s first score, with a fumbled kickoff return immediately putting the Sabers just outside the red zone moments later. While Souhegan would not be able to turn that opportunity into more points, they would manage to intercept West sophomore Gio Doria on the next drive, beginning a string of four straight offensive possessions in a row with a touchdown.

Souhegan senior Connor Cassidy also fit in a 50-yard punt return touchdown into that streak, giving the visitors a 40-0 advantage at the half.

Jain finished the contest with three passing touchdowns, another to Manning and another to junior Brian Hickman. Souhegan also received a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior J.J. Bright as well as rushing touchdowns from sophomores Ryland Raudelunas and Michael Fiengo.

Despite the score, both sides had praise for the Blue Knights’ effort.

“We’re still kind of figuring some things out,” said West Head Coach Andrew Provencher. “We’re getting some young kids more reps and we’re looking forward to the next few games where we can get ourselves rolling a bit.”

“Credit to West and Coach Provencher, they’re doing a great job over there,” said Souhegan Head Coach Robin Bowkett. “They’ve got great numbers, their kids are playing physical and they’re going to e a team to watch for later in the season.”

West (0-2) has another chance on the road the next two weeks, first with a trip to Weare against John Stark followed by a contest against Milford. Souhegan (3-0) will play Division I Timberlane on the road next week, followed by a home contest against Plymouth.