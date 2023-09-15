Saturday’s weather: Windy with showers, high of 70, + Hurricane Lee update

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 60 to 70 mph… except north 80 to 100 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 115 mph increasing to 125 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.