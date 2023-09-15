Saturday’s weather: Windy with showers, high of 70, + Hurricane Lee update

Friday, September 15, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, September 15, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today some wind with a few showers (.10″-.25’″) during the morning from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impact along coastal Rockingham County with a Tropical Storm Warning through this evening with gusts near 60 mph.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 16–20

Today: Some wind with a few showers (.10″-.25’″) during the morning from Hurricane Lee; the greatest impact along the coast. High 70 Winds: NNE 20-25 mph with some gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & windy with clearing late. Low 58 Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Sunday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High 79 Winds: WNW 10-15+
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with some showers. High 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with rain to showers. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Hurricane Lee Update

Hurricane Lee Update

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Rockingham County through this evening. This means tropical storm-force winds (over 39 mph) are expected somewhere within coastal Rockingham County.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Hampton Beach
START 3 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 5 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 45 mph
Peak Wind Gusts Near 50 mph
Total Rainfall .30″ inches – Building offshore swells, coastal wave action, beach erosion, and rip currents through this evening. Saturday power outages and tree damage are likely. Some roads will become blocked by water, trees, and other dangerous debris and washouts. High tide on Saturday is 12:50 AM and 1:01 PM.
Lee’s forecasted impacts on Manchester
START 8 AM Saturday, 9/16
END 2 PM Saturday, 9/16
Peak Sustained Winds 20 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 35 mph
Total Rainfall .10″-.25″ inches

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday, the week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 60 to 70 mph… except north 80 to 100 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 115 mph increasing to 125 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are around 20.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 55 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 100 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy & windy with periods of showers (.30″). Strong winds and coastal flooding can cause property damage and beach erosion.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 70.

Winds: Windy. Northwest winds 30-35 mph with gusts to near 50 mph.

Surf Height: 12-16 feet.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: High. A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 07:07 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 01:01 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast

Windy. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves 3 to 5 feet build to 4 to 5 feet in the afternoon. At the south end of the lake, waves 4 to 5 feet. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts