Bangor Savings Bank announces $1.2 million in grant funding to local organizations

BANGOR, MAINE – On Tuesday, Bangor Savings Bank announced that it will be giving nearly $1.2 million in combined gifts and grants to close out its fiscal year, including several local organizations.

Here in Manchester, support was offered to the New Hampshire Food Bank, the International Institute of New England – New Hampshire, the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, Requity Labs, Building Community in NH and Families in Transition/New Horizons.

Numerous other non-profit organizations in New Hampshire and Maine were assisted as part of an effort by the bank to contribute toward COVID-19 relief, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts. Overall, the bank gave $3.2 million in donations to Maine and New Hampshire organizations during the fiscal year.

“Supporting our communities through corporate giving, grant-making, volunteerism, and creative community partnerships are central to Bangor Savings Bank’s promise,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Throughout the pandemic, our team has worked quickly and passionately to offset its devastating impact by identifying and supporting the organizations providing critical aid to our communities. We also provided aid to organizations working to address racial and social injustice, structural unfairness and economic disparity, all longstanding issues intensified by the historic events that transpired over the past year. We recognize there is more work to be done and remain committed to helping lead meaningful change in the communities we serve.”

Bangor Savings Bank recently opened a new branch on Elm Street in Manchester, with a second Manchester branch expected later this year.

A full list of organizations receiving grants and gifts in Tuesday’s announcement can be found below.

COVID-19 Relief

Atlantic Partners EMS Inc. – Kennebec County, ME

Bangor Region YMCA – Penobscot County, ME

Gather – Rockingham County, NH

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Statewide, ME

The Locker Project – Cumberland County, ME

New Hampshire Food Bank – Statewide, NH

Northeast Kingdom Community Action – Orleans County, VT

United Way of Eastern Maine – Statewide, ME

Veggies to Table – Lincoln County, ME

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine – Cumberland County, ME

Downeast Adaptive Youth Recreation INC – Hancock County, ME

Healthy Homeworks – Cumberland & Androscoggin Counties, ME

Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine – Kennebec County, ME

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project – Cumberland County, ME

Krempels Center – Rockingham County, NH

Maine Boys to Men – Cumberland County, ME

Schoodic Arts for All – Hancock County, ME

Combined COVID-19 Relief & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Bangor School Department – Penobscot County, ME

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine – Knox County, ME

The Center for Grieving Children – Cumberland County, ME

The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges – Statewide, ME

Greater Portland Family Promise – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Department of Education – Statewide, ME

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program – Cumberland County, ME

National Collaborative for Digital Equity – Hillsborough County, NH

Partnership for Oral Health – Statewide, ME

Southern Maine Astronomers – Cumberland County, ME

The University of Maine Foundation’s Hudson Museum – Penobscot County, ME

Waldo County Woodshed – Waldo County, ME

Corporate Giving Program Recipients:

COVID-19 Relief

Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook – Aroostook County, ME

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter – Penobscot County, ME

Camp Capella – Hancock County, ME

Capital Region Food Program – Merrimack County, NH

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness – Merrimack County, NH

The Friends Program – Merrimack County, NH

Gather – Rockingham County, NH

Good Samaritan Agency – Penobscot County, ME

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Statewide, ME

The Locker Project – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Bankers Association – Statewide, ME

Mid Coast-Parkview Health – Cumberland County, ME

New Horizons – Hillsborough County, NH

Northern Light Health – Statewide, ME

The Open Door – Essex County, MA

The Opportunity Alliance – Cumberland County, ME

Portsmouth Music and Arts – Rockingham County, NH

Preble Street – Cumberland County, ME

Union Street Brick Church – Penobscot County, ME

United Way of Eastern Maine – Penobscot County, ME

The Yellow Tulip Project – Statewide, ME

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Adrian Osvalado Espinoza Garcia D/B/A Empanada Club – Cumberland County, ME

Antoine’s Tailor Shop & Formal Wear – Cumberland County, ME

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire – Rockingham County, NH

Building Community in NH – Hillsborough County, NH

C. Love Cookie Project LLC – Cumberland County, ME

Central Maine Growth Council’s Small Business Resiliency Grant – Cumberland County, ME

The Committee to Restore the Abyssinian Meeting House – Cumberland County, ME

Community Concepts – Androscoggin County, ME

Cross Cultural Community Services – Cumberland County, ME

Darryl Stewart D/B/A Deko’s Kutz – Hancock County, ME

Decontie & Brown Inc. – Penobscot County, ME

Ebenezer Akakpo D/B/A Akakpo & Co. – Cumberland County, ME

Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire – Hillsborough County, NH

First Light Learning Journey – Statewide, ME

Four Directions Development Corporation – Penobscot County, ME

Greenlight Maine – Statewide, ME

Indigo Arts Alliance – Cumberland County, ME

International Institute of New England, Inc. – Hillsborough County, NH

Island Institute – Knox County, ME

Leslie T. Douglas – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Initiatives – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Justice Foundation – Kennebec County, ME

Maine Women’s Lobby Education Fund – Kennebec County, ME

Marin Skin Care – Cumberland County, ME

The Mel King Institute: Alliance for Racial Equity – Suffolk County, MA

Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum – Merrimack County, NH

Mumbai to Maine LLC – Lincoln County, ME

Organization for Refugee & Immigrant Success – Hillsborough County, NH

Portland Parks Conservancy – Cumberland County, ME

Racial Equity and Justice – Penobscot County, ME

Requity Labs – Hillsborough County, NH

Somali Bantu Community Association of Maine (Little Jubba) – Androscoggin County, ME

The University of Maine Foundation’s Hudson Museum – Penobscot County, ME

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness – Penobscot County, ME

Women In Need, Inc. – Cumberland County, ME

Combined COVID-19 Relief & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Al Badoo Community Association of Maine – Cumberland County, ME

Golden Opportunity – Androscoggin County, ME

Maine College of Art – Cumberland County, ME

Maine-Wabanaki REACH – Penobscot County, ME

New Hampshire Public Radio – Statewide, NH

Partners for Peace – Penobscot County, ME

Penobscot Community Health Care – Penobscot County, ME

Wabanaki Women’s Coalition – Penobscot County, ME