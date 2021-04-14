MHT airport receives $230K in federal funding for taxiway projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation on April 14 announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded grant funding to support infrastructure, operations and safety at several airports in New Hampshire, including Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT).

MHT received $230,000 to reconfigure Taxiway H and rehabilitate Taxiway A, two taxiways that are also receiving community improvement funding as well.

MHT Director Ted Kitchens thanked the delegation for their efforts.

“These two grants will assist the Airport in enhancing our safety and providing world-class service to our guests,” said Kitchens. “The continued support of the federal government will be critical to ensure safety-enhancing projects are implemented, especially as the recovery in passenger demand strengthens across the region and nation.

The federal funding was awarded under the agency’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has long been a strong supporter of funding for AIP in annual government funding legislation.

“For Granite Staters who live and do business in central New Hampshire, the Seacoast region and the Upper Valley, these local airports are vital transportation hubs that boost economic growth,” said Shaheen. “These federal dollars are a valuable investment to support the operations and safety at these airports. Securing resources for infrastructure projects like these that Granite State communities rely on to power businesses and create new economic opportunities will continue to be a top priority for me as I work with Congress and the White House.”

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) also was also happy with the news.

“New Hampshire’s airports are critical economic engines and support thousands of jobs, and we know investments are needed to modernize equipment and infrastructure,” said Pappas. “I’m pleased that New Hampshire will be receiving these federal funds to support our airports which are crucial to our economic recovery and future.”

Other FAA grant funding to New Hampshire included $1,260,000 to Portsmouth International Airport at Pease for snow removal equipment and $1,250,000 for a runway safety area at Lebanon Municipal Airport.

The announcement comes on the heels of $7 million in federal funding earlier this year.