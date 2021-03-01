Bangor Savings Bank welcomes customers to downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 1, 2021, the new Bangor Savings Bank Manchester Branch will open its doors to the public, further expanding the Bank’s regional footprint to better support customers, new and existing, as well as the broader community.

The full-service branch, located downtown at 999 Elm St. in Manchester, New Hampshire, is the first Bangor Savings site in the community and the Bank’s seventh in the Granite State. The walk-up location will offer an ATM and consumer and commercial banking services, along with mortgage, payroll, and merchant services.

“We are thrilled to be part of one of New Hampshire’s leading and growing business communities,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “The Manchester Branch will serve the community banking needs of new and existing customers, complete with commercial, small business, and consumer services. Manchester is an active community and we are honored to more fully serve those in this downtown location.”

About Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Together the Bank and its Foundation invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the Web at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC.