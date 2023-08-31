Auditions announced for NH Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert series

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) is holding open auditions for new singers to perform in its festive holiday concert series, “Holly, Jolly, Folly.” Auditions will be held at First Congregational Church, 508 Union Street, Manchester. Auditions are scheduled on the following dates, followed by rehearsals:

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 6 :30 to 7 pm (Full Chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.)

5, 2023, :30 to 7 pm (Full Chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.) Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 6 :30 to 7 pm (Full Chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.)

12, 2023, :30 to 7 pm (Full Chorus rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.) Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 6 :30 to 7 pm (Tenor rehearsal follows at 7 p.m.)

Sponsored by TD Bank, the Chorus seeks adult men over the age of 18 — gay, straight (gay-friendly), or adults who identify as male, who enjoy singing in four-part, men’s TTBB harmony. Auditions are quick, private and easy. You don’t need to have any material or music prepared. It is an exercise in pitch matching to place your voice in the proper section. The ability to read music is helpful, but it is not a requirement for joining. Rehearsals repeat every Tuesday evening through the concert series in December.

The not-for-profit NHGMC, now celebrating its 26th year, performs two concert series each year in at least four New Hampshire communities, as well as many special outreach performances at assisted living centers and high-profile civic, sports and interfaith service events. Members also participate in many optional social events throughout the year. NHGMC asks every member for $75 seasonal membership dues (waived for hardship cases). Members are also asked to purchase a tuxedo to wear at concert performances.

Parking and church entrance: Ample free parking is available in the parking lot at the corner of Amherst Street and Union Street. The lot is surrounded by a black steel-pipe fence. The entrance to the lot is on Union Street. Walk across Amherst Street and come to the church’s side entrance.

NHGMC also welcomes volunteers (women and men) on its support staff. For more information, visit the Chorus’s website, www.nhgmc.com, or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nhgmc.