Merrimack grad named 2023 recipient of New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus annual scholarship

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (NHGMC) has announced Merrimack High School graduate Sophia Desilets as its 2023 Scholarship Winner.

The Valedictorian of the Merrimack High School Class of 2023, Desilets is attending the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater this fall.

“While many of my hobbies make me happy, no hobby has ever compared to my love of theatre,” Desilets said. “Performing makes me the happiest and is what makes me, me. Being onstage and the impact theatre can have on people fills me with more joy than can be quantified.”

Going into her junior year, Desilets volunteered at the Amherst Street Elementary School in Nashua, working with high-need students entering kindergarten and first grade. This past year, Desilets also volunteered as an assistant dance teacher at the Palace Theater in Manchester for 3-to-5-year-olds. She has also been performing at the same theater for the past six years.

During her time at the Palace Theater, Desilets has been in over 20 productions including Legally Blonde, Little Women, Mamma Mia, and Grease. She has also been a member of the Palace Teen Company for four years, where she has participated in nine productions. Some of her favorite roles at the Palace Theater included Velma Kelly in Chicago, Heather Chandler in Heathers, Margaret White in Carrie, Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins, and Sherrie in Rock of Ages.

Throughout high school, Desilets was also an active member in her school choir and was a member of Classical All-State for her freshman and sophomore years, and Jazz All-State her sophomore year.

“Theatre allows me to pour out my emotions, and it has been there for me in every stage of my life. It is what I’m best at, it is what makes me special, and it is my passion,” Desilets said. “I want my passion and career to be the same thing. When it came time to decide what to major in, I knew I would regret it for the rest of my life if I did not pursue musical theatre. That’s how I knew that this is what I am meant to do, and I am unbelievably excited to see what is in store.”

The Manchester Performing Arts Association, doing business as NHGMC, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to present quality entertainment, provide an opportunity for wholesome social interaction for its members and present a positive image of the gay community in New Hampshire. Sponsored by TD Bank, NHGMC is celebrating its 26th year.

In addition to producing high-quality winter and spring concert series, NHGMC is committed to participating in a variety of community events, including outreach performances at assisted living centers, interfaith services, sports games, Pride festivals and civic events.

Recent outreach collaborations have included: Walk to End Alzheimer’s, NH Special Olympics, Southern NH HIV/AIDS Task Force, Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, and The Way Station: Day Resource Center For Homeless and Housing-Insecure Residents.