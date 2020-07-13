1 injured in early-morning shooting at Lincoln and Laurel streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning near Enright Park that left one person injured.

At approximately 3:05 a.m. on July 13, Manchester police officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln and Laurel streets in Manchester for a disturbance where gunshots were reported to have been heard.

Officers confirmed that shots were fired and a victim was struck with non-life-threatening injuries.  The victim is being attended to at an area hospital.

The police department does not believe that this was a random act.  The incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

