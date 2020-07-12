Investigation continues: 1 dead, 1 injured, few other details confirmed in Union Street shootings

MANCHESTER, NH – Police continue to investigate a shooting late Saturday night on Union Street in which 1 person was killed and a second person was injured.

Hours later, police spokesperson Heather Hamel confirmed that one of the two people had died.

“The other person is recovering in the hospital and it’s under investigation. Cause and manner of death will be released once the medical examiner determines it,” Hamel said.

Sunday morning, several people in the upscale North End neighborhood said a body was removed from the house and another person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police issued a brief news release confirming they are investigating an incident in which a gunshot was reported at 11:46 p.m. at 1454 Union St. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Manchester police investigators on Sunday processed the scene. Union Street was closed between North Acres and Crestview Roads while they were there.

Once the crime scene van left, the street reopened to traffic although a police officer remained in front of the house.

A bio-hazard company, which has a contract with the city, arrived to clean up what appeared to be blood that had spread from in front of the garage door to the granite curb in front of the house.

According to the city’s online assessors’ database, the house is owned by Sasha Wenzel.