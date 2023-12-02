The Soapbox: ‘Write in Joe Biden’

O P I N I O N

On Tuesday, January 23rd, the world will be watching New Hampshire’s Presidential Primary, and it’s vitally important that we send a message that New Hampshire supports Joe Biden by writing his name in on the Democratic ballot.

President Biden has pursued an ambitious agenda, marked by significant accomplishments in public health, economic recovery, climate action, social justice, and diplomacy.

President Biden took swift action to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His administration successfully accelerated vaccine distribution, surpassing the initial goal of administering 100 million shots within the first 100 days. The passage of the American Rescue Plan provided crucial funds for testing, vaccine distribution, and economic relief, contributing to a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases and a gradual return to normalcy.

To address the economic fallout from the pandemic, President Biden championed the American Rescue Plan. This comprehensive relief package provided direct stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits, and supported small businesses. Additionally, the president prioritized infrastructure investment, proposing the bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to revitalize America’s roads, bridges, and broadband networks, creating jobs and fostering long-term economic growth.

President Biden has positioned the United States as a leader in the global fight against climate change. By rejoining the Paris Agreement, setting ambitious emission reduction goals, and championing clean energy initiatives, his administration has signaled a commitment to addressing the climate crisis. Investments in renewable energy and green infrastructure demonstrate a dedication to a sustainable future and a transition to a cleaner, more resilient economy.

President Biden has been a vocal advocate for social justice and equality. His administration has taken steps to address systemic racism, signing executive orders to promote racial equity, criminal justice reform, and voting rights. The appointment of diverse leaders to key positions and the promotion of inclusivity reflect a commitment to building a more just and equitable society.

In the realm of foreign policy, President Biden has worked to rebuild international alliances and restore the United States’ global standing. Diplomatic efforts have been focused on addressing complex issues, in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The administration’s commitment to multilateralism and collaborative problem-solving has contributed to a more constructive approach on the world stage.

As the nation moves forward, please join me in writing in the name of Joe Biden because his accomplishments serve as a foundation for continued progress and resilience, reflecting on his vision for a more united, prosperous, and equitable America.

There are only three simple steps you need to take to vote for Joe Biden in the primary this year. First, sign in at your polling location and take a Democratic ballot. Second, fill in the small oval next to the words “write-in.” Third, write “Joe Biden” next to the printed words “write-in.” It is as simple as it is vital.

NH State Rep. Donald J. Bouchard lives in Ward 4 and represents Hillsborough District 24.