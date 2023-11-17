Write-in Biden Team Welcomes NH Primary Date w/1,000+ supporters from 162 NH towns

CONCORD, N.H. – Following the announcement of January 23, 2024, as the date of the New Hampshire First-in-The Nation Presidential Primary, the Write-In Biden grassroots effort announced that over 1,000 NH voters from 162 different towns across the state have already signed-up to help spread the word about the importance of writing-in Joe Biden for President on the NH Democratic Presidential Primary.

“President Joe Biden has made real progress for everyday Americans, in the face of a broken congress and a dangerous world – and we’re not about to 2024 start off with the MAGA circus as the only show in town on Primary Day,” said Mo Baxley, a member of the groups Grassroots Committee, LGBTQ+ Rights Activist and former Bernie Sanders NH Political Director.

“With just 70 days until the New Hampshire Presidential Primary, more than 1,000 grassroots volunteers from 162 different NH towns across New Hampshire are already ready to spread the word with friends and neighbors about how we can write-in Joe Biden on the Democratic ballot in a show of support against Donald Trump and the MAGA extremists.”

“This is a shoestring, grassroots operation but we’ve already seen voters from well over half the towns in New Hampshire come sign-up at www.WriteInBiden.com to commit to writing-in Joe Biden on primary day,” said Terie Norelli of Portsmouth, a Grassroots Committee member and former Speaker of the NH House of Representatives.

“There is real energy and enthusiasm for starting 2024 by making a stand on Primary Day for the leader who has already beaten Trump and the MAGA movement once before, and will do it again next year.”

Currently, the group has begun regular meetings, launched a website and FAQ, recruited 1,000+ supporters, begun speaking regularly through existing local Democratic groups and constituency groups, and established grassroots teams dedicated to areas of work including Local Organizing, Political Outreach, Voter Protection, Media Outreach, Grassroots Fundraising, and Administration.