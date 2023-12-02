NHDOT Ten-year plan includes nearly half billion dollars for Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the 2025-2034 New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) Ten-Year-Plan was submitted to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, including 20 projects in Manchester totaling $450,813,281.

Manchester’s projects included funding for improvements at Exit 6 (Amoskeag Bridge) and Exit 7 (Front Street) on I-293, after concerns that funding would not be included in the proposed plan, followed by comments by several Manchester residents requesting the restoration of the funds at a recent Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) meeting in Goffstown.

“I’m grateful the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation’s Ten-Year Plan now restores funding for the Exit 6 and 7 projects and applaud Manchester residents, the dedicated City employees, and all those who spoke out against the proposed delay of these projects,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “These projects are vital for Manchester’s future growth, and critical for the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Statewide, the plan includes almost $5 billion of work statewide across all modes of transportation over the next ten years.

In January, the Governor will submit the plan to the Legislature for full Legislative review, discussion, and adoption. Work will begin in the House in the Public Works & Highways Committee, then move to the Senate before final adoption, which is anticipated in June 2024.

More information on the proposed Ten-Year Plan can be found here. Details on the 20 projects from the Ten-Year Plan can be found below.