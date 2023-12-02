NHDOT Ten-year plan includes nearly half billion dollars for Manchester

Friday, December 1, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Featured News, GOVERNMENT 0
Friday, December 1, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Featured News, GOVERNMENT 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A map of the proposed projects in the ten-year plan in the Manchester area.

MANCHESTER, N.H. –  On Friday, the 2025-2034 New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) Ten-Year-Plan was submitted to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, including 20 projects in Manchester totaling $450,813,281.

Manchester’s projects included funding for improvements at Exit 6 (Amoskeag Bridge) and Exit 7 (Front Street) on I-293, after concerns that funding would not be included in the proposed plan, followed by comments by several Manchester residents requesting the restoration of the funds at a recent Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) meeting in Goffstown.

“I’m grateful the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation’s Ten-Year Plan now restores funding for the Exit 6 and 7 projects and applaud Manchester residents, the dedicated City employees, and all those who spoke out against the proposed delay of these projects,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “These projects are vital for Manchester’s future growth, and critical for the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Statewide, the plan includes almost $5 billion of work statewide across all modes of transportation over the next ten years.

In January, the Governor will submit the plan to the Legislature for full Legislative review, discussion, and adoption.  Work will begin in the House in the Public Works & Highways Committee, then move to the Senate before final adoption, which is anticipated in June 2024.

More information on the proposed Ten-Year Plan can be found here. Details on the 20 projects from the Ten-Year Plan can be found below.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts