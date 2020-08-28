Aug. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 35 new positive results with 2 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, August 27, 2020, DHHS announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,194 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Carroll (4), Merrimack (3), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (2) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 713 (10 percent) of 7,194 cases. Eleven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either recently traveled or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated July 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,194 Recovered 6,542 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 431 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 221 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 713 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 204,017 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,478 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,862 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 557 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 931 840 329 409 417 348 890 595 LabCorp 735 496 401 666 691 491 512 570 Quest Diagnostics 1,682 1,283 1,111 1,280 608 1,106 668 1,105 Mako Medical 17 1 1 16 0 1 47 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 774 673 474 319 311 616 839 572 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 154 231 212 202 182 355 388 246 Other Laboratory* 187 95 152 120 81 514 312 209 Total 4,480 3,619 2,680 3,012 2,290 3,431 3,656 3,310 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 Daily Average LabCorp 23 14 11 3 0 12 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 93 57 44 5 41 67 35 49 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 17 5 0 13 11 9 9 Other Laboratory* 12 4 19 0 20 0 11 9 Total 134 92 79 8 74 90 55 76

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.