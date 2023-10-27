Win $250 in NH Writers Project 3-minute Fiction Slam + seats open for Oct. 28 writing workshop

The Three-Minute Fiction Slam Finals will be held on November 11 at 5 p.m. at Webster Hall on the SNHU campus. To make it to the finals, however, you first have to win one of the preliminary rounds.

Two preliminary rounds have already been held, but there are still three opportunities to take a shot at making it to the finals and winning a $250 prize. Even if you’ve already read at one of the preliminary rounds, you can enter again at another venue if slots are available.

Contact the appropriate host identified below to get your name on the list:

The Monadnock Writers' Group, Peterborough: October 28, 1 p.m., downstairs meeting room at the Peterborough Library. Contact: Jesseca Timmons

Nashua: October 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nashua Main Library, Activity Room. Contact: Ron Stokes

Derry/Southern NH: Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 6-9 p.m. at the Marion Gerrish Community Center (in Derry). Contact: Katharine Webster.

Oct. 28 Workshop: What’s in a Plot?

Registration for David Moloney’s workshop, What’s in a Plot, is open until 9 a.m. Saturday, October 28, so sign up now!

Workshop Description



A plot, essentially, is what happens in a story. One event leads to another. But what makes a plot compelling? In this workshop, we will discuss the different types of classic plots: overcoming the monster, rags to riches, voyage and return, and rebirth. We will also discuss outlining, storyboarding, and “pantsers.” There will be a focus on character-driven plots, because, as writers and readers, we know we won’t arrive at the truth unless we see it through a character’s eyes.

About David Moloney

David Moloney is the author of the novel Barker House (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2020). His writing has appeared in The Yale Review, AGNI, Guernica, Literary Hub, Salamander, Joyland, and elsewhere. He teaches creative writing at Southern New Hampshire University and lives in Amherst, N.H.

Where: The Ford House, SNHU, 2500 N River Rd, Hooksett NH

When: October 28, 2023, 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Cost: $65 Members/$85 Nonmembers

