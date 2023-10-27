Sisters of Mercy mark 165 years in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – As the NH Sisters of Mercy celebrate 165 years since our founding in 1858 in Manchester, we note that the seeds of Mercy were planted in Ireland in 1831 by Catherine McAuley, our founder. Her close friend, Frances Warde, transplanted those seeds to fertile soil in 36 foundations. At present, there are over 2,000 Sisters of Mercy in the U.S.

The letter of a bishop as well as the pastor of St. Anne church, Father William McDonald, welcomed Frances to Manchester. Recalling this history is a way of acknowledging our debts to those who have supported Mercy for so long and to those sisters who worked so hard and long to establish Catholic schools and other services. Caring included everyone from the first homesick immigrant hungry for the lilt of an Irish voice as well as bread, to today’s classes in English and citizenship for the immigrants of 2023.

With Father McDonald’s leadership, the original convent at 435 Union St. was built with love and care; it is now subsidized housing for elders. In those early days, sisters welcomed curious visitors to the convent to dispel fears and build friendships. The early sisters faced challenges, including large classes in cramped spaces like church basements and public facilities, and prejudice.

One strand of our history is opening elementary schools, the base from which other works developed, including work with those who were sick, poor, disenfranchised; with journalism, social work, adult education, mission work in South Carolina, Latin America, and Africa; and reaching out in creative ways to a world in need. Mt. St. Mary Academy has carried on for over 160 years and is presently located on North Elm Street.

“Charity Square”, where the Gallen Apartments for the elderly now stand on Hanover and Pine Streets, was the site of early works of Mercy, including Sacred Heart Hospital and its school of nursing, orphanages, and homes for the elderly; these places provided healthcare and housing for Manchester’s poor and immigrant residents. Sacred Heart merged with Notre Dame

Hospital to create Catholic Medical Center, which still has one Sister of Mercy on staff.

Today, sisters seek ways in which justice can happen for poor people, particularly women and children, partnering with groups such as Granite State Organizing Project and the American Friends Service Committee, among others.

From Manchester, Mercys spread out all over NH. Currently, we have 57 vowed members (ranging in age from 68 to 99) and 22 associate members. Our properties have almost all been sold or repurposed, but we can still be seen teaching new immigrants, in healthcare facilities, parish work, volunteer work with poor people, and in advocacy work for better social/political policies for those in need at City Hall, the State House, and in vigils for peace, immigrants, climate justice and equal rights causes.

We value the memory of those who began, developed, foresaw, and prayed as well as those of us who continue and redefine this legacy to help God’s Mercy endure.