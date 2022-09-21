Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure arrives today with drier air and warmer temperatures. A strong cold front moves into New Hampshire late tonight and tomorrow with showers before blustery winds bring much drier and cooler air into the region Friday and Saturday.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 21-Sept. 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
