Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

