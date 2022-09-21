Wednesday’s weather: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds, high of 74

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

 

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure arrives today with drier air and warmer temperatures. A strong cold front moves into New Hampshire late tonight and tomorrow with showers before blustery winds bring much drier and cooler air into the region Friday and Saturday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 21-Sept. 25

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday (First day of Fall): Early showers then afternoon sun and breezy. High 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 47 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Breezy and chilly with sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: NW 10-20+mph
Friday night: Clear & cold. Low 42 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and clouds. High 69 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 53 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some showers next Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts