Wednesday’s weather: More clouds than sun with showers and strong T-storms, high of 79

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

The warm, humid, and unsettled weather pattern will continue through much of this week as a series of fronts and low-pressure systems cross through New England. High today in the upper 70s but feeling like 82.

Flooding Tips

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause localized urban and low-lying flooding today which can lead to flash flooding.

5-Day Forecast June 28-July 2

Today: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph Tonight: Thunderstorm in spots during the evening & muggy. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with some fog late. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday (July 1st): Some sun & humid with thundershowers in spots. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with thundershowers in spots. High 73 (feel like 77) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the 4th of July: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorm with a high in the middle 80s (feel like 94).

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds 10 to 15 mph… except south 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid-60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: South winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 07:22 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 01:40 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds around 5 mph. At the north end of the lake, waves less than 1 foot in the morning. At the south end of the lake, waves around 1 foot in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is high, which implies that thunderstorms are likely or expected. The water temperature is 67 degrees.

