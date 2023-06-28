Wednesday’s weather: More clouds than sun with showers and strong T-storms, high of 79

Today: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 79 (feel like 82) Winds: S 5-10 mph Tonight: Thunderstorm in spots during the evening & muggy. Low 66 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 84) Winds WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with some fog late. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & humid with hit-or-miss thunderstorms late. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid with patches of fog. Low 65 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday (July 1st): Some sun & humid with thundershowers in spots. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Humid with an evening thundershower. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy & humid but not as warm with thundershowers in spots. High 73 (feel like 77) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with a thundershower in spots. Low 65 Winds NE 5-10 mph