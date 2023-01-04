Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers developing late, high of 47

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Wednesday’s Weather
A warm front will lift northward into Southern New England today but probably won`t make it much more northward than that. For a brief time, the front may make it into southern New Hampshire today where towns near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border rise to nearly 50.
Weather Alert
Since we had an early January thaw the ice is not safe. Remember this saying “Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky.”
Daily Forecast for Jan. 4, 2022-Jan. 8, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for up to 1″ of snow on Friday. More significant snow next Thursday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.