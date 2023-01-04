Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers developing late, high of 47

Thursday : Cloudy and colder with a wintery mix to a few flurries. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for up to 1″ of snow on Friday. More significant snow next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.