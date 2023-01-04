Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers developing late, high of 47

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch Video Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather

A warm front will lift northward into Southern New England today but probably won`t make it much more northward than that. For a brief time, the front may make it into southern New Hampshire today where towns near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border rise to nearly 50.

Weather Alert

Since we had an early January thaw the ice is not safe. Remember this saying “Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky.”

Daily Forecast for Jan. 4, 2022-Jan. 8, 2023

Today: Cloudy, breezy, & mild with showers by evening. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 33 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and colder with a wintery mix to a few flurries. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some light snow (Dusting-1″). High 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Flurries then mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some clouds & sun. High 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thursday will be turning colder with a few flurries. Potential for up to 1″ of snow on Friday. More significant snow next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 19.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid-30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17.

 

