Want to show your gratitude to restaurant & hospitality workers? Buy some Gratuity Pale Ale next week

MANCHESTER, NH — New Hampshire breweries Great North Aleworks, Woodstock Inn Brewery, Moat Mountain Brewing Company, Smuttynose Brewing Company and Great Rhythm Brewing Company have collaborated on a new beer in order to support the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund (NHHERF).

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from this beer will be donated to the NHHERF so they can continue supporting employees of the hospitality industry who have been impacted by COVID-19. The collaboration is a Pale Ale named Gratuity featuring Galaxy, Amarillo and Lemon Drop hops.

Due to current COVID-19 guidance, an in-person collaboration was off the table. Great North brewed the beer and all five brewers have donated the needed supplies and ingredients. Gratuity will be ready to ship to exclusive distributor Amoskeag Beverages the first week of May 2020 and be available statewide in New Hampshire. The opportunity to say thank you to the hospitality industry who have helped us all build our business is something we cherish.

Cheers to creative thinking, community support and teamwork! A special thank you as well to Amherst Label, Wyeast Labs and D Coco Studios for their generosity and support in the making of Gratuity.

About the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund