Want to show your gratitude to restaurant & hospitality workers? Buy some Gratuity Pale Ale next week

MANCHESTER, NH — New Hampshire breweries Great North Aleworks, Woodstock Inn Brewery, Moat Mountain Brewing Company, Smuttynose Brewing Company and Great Rhythm Brewing Company have collaborated on a new beer in order to support the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund (NHHERF).
Due to current COVID-19 guidance, an in-person collaboration was off the table. Great North brewed the beer and all five brewers have donated the needed supplies and ingredients. Gratuity will be ready to ship to exclusive distributor Amoskeag Beverages the first week of May 2020 and be available statewide in New Hampshire. The opportunity to say thank you to the hospitality industry who have helped us all build our business is something we cherish.
The New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund (NHHERF) was built by the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association (NHLRA) and the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association Education Foundation to support employees of the hospitality industry who have been impacted by COVID-19. As the philanthropic foundation of the NHLRA, the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association Education Foundation enhances the industry’s service to the public through education, promotion of career opportunities, and community engagement. Click here to learn more or to donate to the cause.