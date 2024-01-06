United Way of Greater Nashua kicks-off donation drives for homebound seniors

NASHUA, NH – With the New Year just beginning, United Way of Greater Nashua wants to help keep everyone’s attention on our low-income, homebound seniors. Inflation is hitting many households hard, and some of our elderly neighbors just can’t afford the necessities and small extras that make life more comfortable.

So, throughout the month of January, we are asking our community of volunteers, supporters, friends, business partners, and champions to come together to help us in supporting the clients served by Gateways Community Services, Meals on Wheels, the AmeriCorps Senior Companion Program, and The Caregivers with some Valentine’s cheer by purchasing items from our wish list or items from the list below, including:

Puzzle books

healthy recipes books

note and greeting cards

stamps

magnifying glasses

pocket calendars

colored pencils

adult coloring books

combs and brushes

post-it notes

batteries

dental floss

pocket facial tissue

hot chocolate

tea and coffee bags

travel-size shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and hand cream

Volunteers will be packing 500 kits, making this one of our biggest donation drives of the year! If your company, school, faith community or other group would like to host a donation box, please let us know. We would be happy to send you fliers and a box!

All items should be sent or dropped off at United Way, 20 Broad Street, Nashua, NH 03064, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, no later than February 2. Thank you for your support of United Way’s work in the community!

United Way of Greater Nashua is an independent 510(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1929 to serve the residents of Greater Nashua. Its mission is to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way of Greater Nashua has received GuideStar and Charity Navigator’s top ratings for accountability, transparency, and financial management. For more information or to get involved as a donor or volunteer, please email United Way of Greater Nashua at info@unitedwaynashua.org or visit their website at www.unitedwaynashua.org.