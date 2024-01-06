Sunday’s weather: 5-8-inches more of snow, windy, with a high of 30

Rain Tuesday night into Wednesday will likely bring a rapid melting of the existing snow cover on the ground beneath that is still wet from prior storms in December. Flooding of city streets, small streams, and even along some major rivers is likely. In addition to the likelihood of heavy rain and flooding is the risk of damaging winds and power outages with winds gusting over 40 mph. Property owners and road crews may be able to help with flood control by keeping storm drains free from piles of snow during storm cleanup operations.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday evening through 1 a.m. on Monday.

WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN...From Saturday evening to 1 a.m. Monday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the region from west to east roughly between 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday The snow will then become heavy and fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour for a time Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow will continue Sunday and should finally come to an end sometime early Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.