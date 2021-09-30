Thursday’s weather: Dry and cooler, high around 59

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.