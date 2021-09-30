Thursday’s weather: Dry and cooler, high around 59

Thursday, September 30, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Dry and cool weather today with a spot afternoon shower. Highs today near 60, with the chilliest night of the season tonight.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that complex atmospheric motions can be described using mathematical equations? Computers use these equations to generate a “model” or prediction of future motions – aka the weather. This is known as Numerical Weather Prediction. I have 5 computer models to help me make the forecast.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

Today: Intervals of clouds & sun with spot showers; breezy & cool High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly Low 44 (coldest of the season so far) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday (First day of October): Mix of sun & clouds High 63 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 67 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun with a few showers High 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with off & on showers High 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with periods of rain Low 51 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will moderate to near normal this weekend, with Saturday looking to be the pick of the weekend.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40…except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

