Thursday’s weather: Dry and cooler, high around 59

Wednesday’s Weather
Dry and cool weather today with a spot afternoon shower. Highs today near 60, with the chilliest night of the season tonight.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that complex atmospheric motions can be described using mathematical equations? Computers use these equations to generate a “model” or prediction of future motions – aka the weather. This is known as Numerical Weather Prediction. I have 5 computer models to help me make the forecast.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 30 – Oct. 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will moderate to near normal this weekend, with Saturday looking to be the pick of the weekend.
Forecast for the White Mountains
