Live music Sept. 30-Oct. 3: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th
- Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Rick Watson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- April Cushman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm
- Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub (Milford) / 8pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st
- Max Sullivan / Boston Billiards (Nashua) / 5pm
- Everett Pendleton / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bob Pratte / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Lisa & Nate / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Nicole Knox Murphy / The Bar (Hudson) / 7pm
- Clint Lapointe / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Troy & Luneau / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd
- Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm
- Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- John & Roxanne Mann / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Malcolm Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrew Emanuel / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm
- Nick Drouin / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd
- Video Music Bingo / Saddle Up Saloon (Kingston) / 5pm
- Alex Roy / Gas Light (Portsmouth) / 6pm
- Wooden Soul / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 7pm
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
UNDER THE STREET LAMP / October 1st at 7:30pm
- Everyone’s favorite retro rock band, Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.
COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY / October 2nd at 8:30pm
- New Hampshire’s Juston McKinney returns to the Palace Theatre with lots of new material!
NEXT ON THE MAINSTAGE: MAMMA MIA / October 15-24
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
NOT FADE AWAY / September 30th & October 1st at 7:30pm
- An all-out electric experience, reigniting the songs of legends like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & many more!
DEBBIE WOJCIECHOWSKI / October 2nd at 7:30pm
- Debbie Wojciechowski, Evidential Medium presents, “Connecting With Your Loved Ones.” As an Evidential Medium, she has a special gift for communicating with Spirit from beyond this life and conveying it here and now in ways that can be unequivocally verified. Debbie’s metaphysical journey began at the age of 13 with a near-death experience that inspires her commitment to working with Spirit. Her clients describe her as down to earth, compassionate, and empathetic.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre
- We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.
Featured EVENTS:
- WEEKEND FAIRS/FESTIVALS:
- Deerfield Fair / September 30th through October 3rd
- Catch the ROCKIN’ DADDIOS (with Entertainment Reporter Robert Dionne) at 12:30pm and 3:30pm on the Relaxation Stage.
- www.deerfieldfair.com
- Oktoberfest Party / October 1st at 6pm
- Sign up today for our Inaugural Oktoberfest Bash in the Ballroom at the Sky Meadow Country Club (Nashua)! Full Buffet of classic Oktoberfest fare, German beers, a world-renowned Oompah Band for entertainment and dancing – what more can you ask for? www.skymeadow.com
- COMEDY/SHOWS THIS WEEKEND:
- James Dorsey / Chunky’s (Manchester) / October 1st and 2nd at 8:30pm
- Chance Langton / McCue’s (Portsmouth) / October 2nd at 8pm
- Masters of Illusion / The Music Hall (Portsmouth) / October 1st at 8pm
- MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall / www.tupelomusichall.com
- CHRISTOPHER CROSS takes the stage this Saturday (10/2 at 7pm) and brings with him the music that won him 5 Grammy Awards in 1980 with his debut album. FIVE FOR FIGHTING, is going to knock your socks off on Sunday (10/3 at 7 p.m.) with hits like “Superman” and “100 years.” This is a fantastic show with a grand piano and a string quartet and it still rocks!
