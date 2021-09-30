Live music Sept. 30-Oct. 3: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Rick Watson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

April Cushman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub (Milford) / 8pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st

Max Sullivan / Boston Billiards (Nashua) / 5pm

Everett Pendleton / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bob Pratte / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Lisa & Nate / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / The Bar (Hudson) / 7pm

Clint Lapointe / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Troy & Luneau / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd

Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

John & Roxanne Mann / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrew Emanuel / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3rd

Video Music Bingo / Saddle Up Saloon (Kingston) / 5pm

Alex Roy / Gas Light (Portsmouth) / 6pm

Wooden Soul / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 7pm

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

UNDER THE STREET LAMP / October 1st at 7:30pm

Everyone’s favorite retro rock band, Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.

COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY / October 2nd at 8:30pm

New Hampshire’s Juston McKinney returns to the Palace Theatre with lots of new material!

NEXT ON THE MAINSTAGE: MAMMA MIA / October 15-24

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

NOT FADE AWAY / September 30th & October 1st at 7:30pm

An all-out electric experience, reigniting the songs of legends like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & many more!

DEBBIE WOJCIECHOWSKI / October 2nd at 7:30pm

Debbie Wojciechowski, Evidential Medium presents, “Connecting With Your Loved Ones.” As an Evidential Medium, she has a special gift for communicating with Spirit from beyond this life and conveying it here and now in ways that can be unequivocally verified. Debbie’s metaphysical journey began at the age of 13 with a near-death experience that inspires her commitment to working with Spirit. Her clients describe her as down to earth, compassionate, and empathetic.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre

We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

Featured EVENTS:

WEEKEND FAIRS/FESTIVALS: Deerfield Fair / September 30 th through October 3 rd Catch the ROCKIN’ DADDIOS (with Entertainment Reporter Robert Dionne) at 12:30pm and 3:30pm on the Relaxation Stage. www.deerfieldfair.com



Oktoberfest Party / October 1st at 6pm

Sign up today for our Inaugural Oktoberfest Bash in the Ballroom at the Sky Meadow Country Club (Nashua)! Full Buffet of classic Oktoberfest fare, German beers, a world-renowned Oompah Band for entertainment and dancing – what more can you ask for? www.skymeadow.com

COMEDY/SHOWS THIS WEEKEND: James Dorsey / Chunky’s (Manchester) / October 1 st and 2 nd at 8:30pm www.chunkys.com Chance Langton / McCue’s (Portsmouth) / October 2 nd at 8pm www.mccuescomedyclub.com Masters of Illusion / The Music Hall (Portsmouth) / October 1 st at 8pm www.themusichall.org

MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall / www.tupelomusichall.com CHRISTOPHER CROSS takes the stage this Saturday (10/2 at 7pm) and brings with him the music that won him 5 Grammy Awards in 1980 with his debut album. FIVE FOR FIGHTING , is going to knock your socks off on Sunday (10/3 at 7 p.m.) with hits like “Superman” and “100 years.” This is a fantastic show with a grand piano and a string quartet and it still rocks!



