Website praises NH for family-friendliness

Monday, January 11, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WASHINGTON – On Monday, financial website WalletHub ranked New Hampshire within the Top Ten in its study on 2021’s Best and Worst States to raise a family.

The website ranked the 50 states across 52 indicators, with New Hampshire finishing sixth overall and first overall in categories such as percentage of families in poverty and infant-mortality rate.

A full copy of the study can be found on the WalletHub website.

About Andrew Sylvia 1957 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.