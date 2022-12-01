Police say statewide Best Buy thefts of Apple watches may be connected

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Surveillance images circulated by Manchester Police after theft of more than 50 Apple watches from Best Buy on South Willow Street.
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking to identify three individuals involved in the theft of more than  $17,000 worth of Apple Watches from Best Buy on South Willow Street last month. 

This appears to be a highly organized group that targets storage areas. The suspects were able to put more than 50 Apple Watches into a plastic bag and leave the store. 

Similar crimes have also taken place at other Best Buys in the state, and police are investigating to see if the crimes are connected. 

Anyone who may recognize these men are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at  603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624- 4040.

 

