Planning Board to hear request to change property use from equipment rental to used car dealership

This week, we are on deck for a Planning Board Limited Public Hearing and Business Meeting. In some cases, an application requires a bit more consideration and the applicant is asked to come back to the Board with additional information. When a case is continued, the Board assigns a ‘date certain’ and the case is added to the Agenda for a future meeting. During the January 7 meeting, additional information was requested for the 1124 South Mammoth Road project (PDSP2020-008) and the hearing has been set for the February 4 Public Hearing.

At the January 7 meeting, three applications were decided as part of a Limited Business Meeting. The following applications were given approval to move forward. The recording of the January 7 meeting is available on-demand through Manchester Community Television. OTHER CITY Meetings (Zoning, Planning, Commissions) on Vimeo

CU2020-022 – 506 Bartlett Street, reduction of parking

CU2020-024 and CU2020-23, 231 Wilson Street, reduction of parking and request to allow a convenience store in an R-2 (Residential Two Family) zoning district.

If you are interested in learning more about the Planning Board, this would be a great place to start: Planning Board (manchesternh.gov)

Next Planning Board Public Hearing: Thursday, January 21 at 6 pm.

Below are some highlights for this meeting. The complete agenda for this month’s business meeting can be found here, CITY OF MANCHESTER (manchesternh.gov)

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

Limited Public Hearing

970 Gold Street (SP2020-027): A site plan application to change use of a property from equipment rental to an automobile dealership in the B-2 (General Business) district. The Zoning Board of Adjustments approved the zoning modifications and the application will now be taken up by the Planning Board.

Application detail, from Zoning Board: 2021-01-14_ZBA2020-136-970_GOLD_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Business Meeting

1042 Somerville Street (SP2020-023): This subdivision application was presented to create a buildable lot in the R-2 (residential two family zoning district).

Application detail: 2021-01-07_S2020-023_1042SOMERVILLEST_APPLICATION.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

983 South Mammoth Road (PDSP2020-007): This application was presented to construct two principal buildings, a commercial parking lot and an automotive fueling station to serve commercial vehicles using the commercial parking lot, all on approximately four acres in the IND (General Industrial/Industrial Park) zoning district.

Application detail: COVER (manchesternh.gov)

573 Maple Street (SP2020-026): This application was presented to change the use of an existing office building to congregate housing in the R-3 (Urban Multifamily) District.

Application detail: SKM_458e20120710470 (manchesternh.gov)

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor and on the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. Meetings are broadcast live on Channel 22 or by going to Manchester Public TV’s website to live stream: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv. You will be able to offer public comment on the application by calling 603.792.6737 or by emailing planningboard@manchesternh.gov. You may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the above-referenced address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate. The phone line and email will be monitored by staff up to, and during, the public hearing.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of the Planning Board.