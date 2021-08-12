Orimoloye dinger gives ‘Cats victory in Thursday matinee

HARRISBURG, Penn. – Demi Orimoloye’s fourth-inning home run provided the difference on Wednesday afternoon as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats eked out a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators.

Orimoloye’s shot to left, his fifth home run of the year, provided New Hampshire with a 3-0 lead after the ‘Cats sent two men across the plate in the first.

Harrisburg’s two runs came in the seventh, but Adrian Hernandez entered in the eighth and shut down the Senators over the contest’s final two innings, giving him his first save of the year.

Brody Rodning (3-3) was the winner of record, retiring the Senators in order in the fifth and sixth in his first appearance since rejoining the Fisher Cats this week. Harrisburg would end the day hitting just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire recorded six hits, equaling their tally on Wednesday. Orimoloye and L.J. Talley each had two hits, Jordan Groshans provided a double.

The series with Harrisburg continues on Friday at 7 p.m. RHP Maximo Castillo (8-3, 5.35) is scheduled to start the game for the Fisher Cats.