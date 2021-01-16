NH Guardsmen arrive in D.C. ahead of Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan greeted members of the New Hampshire Army and Air National Guard upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Saturday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Approximately 50 members of the New Hampshire Army and Air National Guard are supporting the security mission within D.C. ahead of and during the inauguration.

“While I wish this deployment wasn’t necessary, I am profoundly grateful to the members of the New Hampshire National Guard who will help keep the peace and assist in security efforts around President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration,” Hassan said. “As a former Commander-in-Chief of the New Hampshire National Guard, I know that this group is truly second to none and that the Capitol is safer because of their presence.”

The guard members are from the NH Army National Guard’s 160th Engineer Detachment and the NH Air National Guard’s 157th Security Forces Squadron.