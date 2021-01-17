Weather: Dry today after record rainfall Saturday, but you’ll want to bundle up with windchill today

Five-day Weather Outlook, Jan. 17 – Jan. 21



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Jan. 17

Yesterday’s storm system will slowly track over the Canadian Maritimes today. Temperatures will be around 40, but with a gusty wind it will feel like the upper 20s.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind High 40 (feel like 28) Winds: WSW 15-25+ mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & windy Low 32 (feel like 20) Winds: WSW 15-20 mph

M.L. King Day: Mix sun & clouds High 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mainly clear Low 22 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds and colder High 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a few morning snow showers High 30 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 14 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy High 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Light snow (1″-2″) Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A return to January temperatures next week, with the potential for significant snow the last week of January.

Fun Fact/Trivia

Record rainfall yesterday!

The rain gauge yesterday measured 1.26″, the old record .92″ in 1945.

