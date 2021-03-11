Weather: Close to record-breaking warm-up today, and enough sun to feel like spring – get out and enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Today we will get close to the record high of 67. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon.

Weather Outlook, March 10 – March 14

Today: Partly sunny and warm. Near record high. High 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild Low: 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny and warm High 60 Winds: W 10-15+ mph Friday night: Clear and colder Low 30 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and cooler High 41 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph *** Set clocks ahead one hour!! Sunday: Mostly sunny & cold High 38 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear Low 20 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & cold High 33 (feel like 25) Winds: NWm10-15+ mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We're Watching Winter feel for the weekend, with below-normal temperatures into next week! World Weather Hawaii High Water Hawaii has experienced very heavy rainfall since Sunday, with some areas getting 1 to 2 feet of rain in just 24 hours. A state of emergency has been declared across Hawaii, as heavy rain has caused a dam to breach on the island of Maui, leading to extensive flooding. pic.twitter.com/fzsYRWKnpv — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 10, 2021