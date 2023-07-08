New nonprofit to host an adult prom to benefit children’s oncology patients and their families

NASHUA, NH – Whether you missed yours the first time around, or just want to experience a bit of nostalgia without the hassle of having to sneak nips of alcohol inside your pockets and purses, a new local nonprofit is hosting an adult prom to benefit pediatric oncology patients and their families.

Jollycations will launch its inaugural fundraiser on July 15 at The Event Center in Nashua. Tickets are $50 per person, or $350 for a table of eight, and the evening will include dancing, food stations and a cash bar.

The adult prom begins at 7 p.m., and the theme will be the Enchanted Forest with a mystical and magical fairytale motif.

“We were looking for an event that had traction, and the prom had a lot of interest on Facebook,” said Christina Jollymore, who is the vice president, treasurer and development director at Jollycations. “We’re bringing everyone together to get our mission out there.”

All money raised will be used to provide a week of respite and “peace of mind” for children battling cancer and their families.

“The way I see it is that if the family can get a week off, and you can get the stress level of the family down, it is going to benefit the patient as well,” said president and executive director Jake Jollymore, 29, who started the nonprofit with his wife Christina.

And for Jake Jollymore, Jollycations is an endeavor that hits close to home.

At 17 years old and a senior at Campbell High School, Jake was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, a rare form of muscle cancer typically found in people over 65 years old.

While going through his treatment, Jake said that he noticed “plenty of resources for the kids” but there was a lack of support their families. “Sometimes the families need a shoulder to cry on,” he said.

So after celebrating 11 years in remission, Jake Jollymore launched Jollycations with Christina. “We’re learning everything on the fly,” Jake said. “[The adult prom] is how we’re starting to raise money.”

With the money raised by the upcoming events, Jake said they will begin to arrange the weeklong vacations for the families to various destinations. At first, the accommodations will be made at hotels or an Airbnb, but the ultimate goal is to purchase properties that families can utilize.

“I’d like this to be a full-time job for both of us as soon as possible,” said Jake, who works at FedEx. “I’d like this to be my life’s work.”

Tickets for the adult prom can purchased until July 13 on the Jollycations website where they are also accepting donations.

