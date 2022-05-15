Monday’s weather: Scattered T-storms, high of 80

Monday’s Weather
Hot Days, Chilly Water
Cold water conditions remain a threat to water recreation despite unseasonably warm temperatures over the past weekend. Thermal shock is the primary threat for those unprepared for entering cold waters in areas of ocean, lakes, or rivers
5-Day Outlook May 16-May 20
Today: Mostly cloudy with strong afternoon thunderstorms with some hail and strong winds. High 80 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mild with strong thunderstorms early with some clearing late. Low 57 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and not as warm. High 71 Winds: W 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 80 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.