Monday’s weather: Scattered T-storms, high of 80

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.