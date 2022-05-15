Monday’s weather: Scattered T-storms, high of 80

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday’s Weather

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across most of New Hampshire. Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Hot Days, Chilly Water

Cold water conditions remain a threat to water recreation despite unseasonably warm temperatures over the past weekend. Thermal shock is the primary threat for those unprepared for entering cold waters in areas of ocean, lakes, or rivers

5-Day Outlook May 16-May 20

Today: Mostly cloudy with strong afternoon thunderstorms with some hail and strong winds. High 80 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mild with strong thunderstorms early with some clearing late. Low 57 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and not as warm. High 71 Winds: W 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. High 70 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 80 Winds: S 10-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Pleasant and dry for most of the week with temperatures turning hot on Saturday with near-record heat.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph shift to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

